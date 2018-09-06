Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) Thursday the United States Attorney's Office announced that Luis Cenobio Barrera, 24, of Tamaulipas, Mexico was sentenced to 108 months in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The Greenville Police Department received multiple calls for assistance regarding a firearm related disturbance at a gas station located on South Pleasantburg Drive.
The suspect, identified as Barrera, had a handgun in his possession.
When police approached his vehicle, Barrera jumped out, ignored commands to stop, and fled the area.
Inside the vehicle, police found a military style rifle wedged between the front passenger seat and center console.
Barrera, who according the Department of Homeland Security had been deported from the U.S. previously, was eventually captured in Charlotte, N.C. and returned to Greenville to stand trial.
Barrera was sentenced to 108 months in prison, and three years of supervised release.
