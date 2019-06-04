PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man who kidnapped and raped two Upstate women in Pickens County back in 2015 is headed to prison.
A judge on Tuesday sentenced Antwon Rogers to 30 years in prison after Rogers pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, and armed robbery.
The first incident took place on July 27, 2015.
Rogers was at the Quality Inn in Easley when he entered a woman's room, pushed her onto the bed and raped her at knife-point.
He then forced the victim into a bathroom and stole her phone and cash.
Rogers next abducted a 22-year-old woman at gunpoint outside the Dollar General on Farrs Bridge Road in August of 2015.
The victim was renting a DVD from Redbox and turned around to find Rogers pointing a gun in her face.
He broke the victim's finger to get her wedding ring off, then pistol whipped her in the head and raped her.
Next, Rogers forced the victim into her trunk, and then drove her to Greenville County, where he sexually assaulted her at gunpoint once more.
The victim was eventually able to get away and call 911.
Police in Hendersonville, NC later found Rogers hiding out in a motel and took him into custody of a fugitive from justice charge. He had the stolen wedding ring and the gun used in the assault when police found him.
Pickens County deputies then charged Rogers with a list of charges.
MORE NEWS - Mother charged in connection with the death of her twin sons, denied bond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.