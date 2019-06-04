PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man accused of kidnapping a woman from a Pickens County store and sexually assaulting her at gunpoint back in 2015 is headed to prison.
A judge on Tuesday sentenced Antwon Rogers to 30 years in prison after Rogers pleaded guilty to all charges.
Rogers abducted a 22-year-old woman at gunpoint outside the Dollar General on Farrs Bridge Road in August of 2015.
Deputies said Rogers then sexually assaulted the woman in her vehicle, forced her into the drunk, and then drove her to Greenville County, where he sexually assaulted her at gunpoint once more.
Rogers then left the victim on the side of a road.
Police in Hendersonville, NC later found Rogers hiding out in a motel and took him into custody of a fugitive from justice charge.
Pickens County deputies then charged Rogers with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
During Thursday's hearing, Rogers pleaded guilty to the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges. The other charges were dropped in accordance with the plea agreement, attorneys stated during the hearing.
