SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A death investigation was initiated after a man was found shout to death in his car along Highway 295 in Spartanburg, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
The coroner said when they arrived to the area on Aug. 5, a man was found in a car shot at least once. The man's car came to a rest in opposing traffic on Highway 295.
The man was later identified by the coroner's office as 41-year-old Travis Antonio Draper of Pacolet.
Sheriff Chuck Wright held a press conference on Friday, Aug. 13 with an update on what led up to the shooting.
Sheriff Wright said Travis Draper was stopped at the intersection of Highway 295 and Highway 56 at a red light. A man pulled up next to Draper and the two got into a verbal argument. The light changed, however, both men continued to argue while driving at aggressive speeds down Highway 295. Surveillance footage then showed Draper pulling his on the other man.
The other man pulled out his own gun when he noticed Draper pointing his at him, according to the sheriff. The man shot once at Draper, striking and killing him, then fled the scene and continued on to work.
Investigators said the man called his wife to tell her what happened 2 and a half hours after the incident occurred. His wife saw the incident on the news and that's when the couple realized the husband had killed Draper. The couple then got an attorney who advised the man to testify to officials. The man told officials in his statement that he didn't know he killed Draper.
After completing the investigation, both the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and Spartanburg County Solicitor's Office came to an agreement that Draper was the aggressor in this incident. The other man who shot Draper committed no violation against the S.C. code of law and that he shot Draper in self defense.
Sheriff Chuck Wright said the other man can not be charged.
