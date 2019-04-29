SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On April 25th, a narcotics arrest was made along Mayo and River Roads in Spartanburg County, where a suspect wrecked following a pursuit, deputies released to media.
The suspect failed to stop for blue lights when officers noticed his vehicle swerving over the center line along Parris Bridge Road.
After leading officers on a pursuit that involved several roads, they turned onto Mayo Road, when the vehicle came to an abrupt stop, deputies say.
Officers say while they traveled Mayo Road, they observed baggies being thrown from the vehicle. SLED was contacted to investigate the baggies thrown along the route.
SLED found what they believed to be 200 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of heroin, and over 8 grams of suspected cocaine.
As officers got out and approached the vehicle, they did not see any movement, police say.
When officers spotted the suspect, they identified him from previous interactions as Wade Randall Scruggs.
Scruggs was lying across the passenger seat with his head on the passenger side door. Officers then reached into the vehicle and accessed the parking brake and turned the key, to cut the vehicle off.
A handgun was located beside Scruggs, deputies say.
Deputies removed the unresponsive Scruggs from the vehicle, handcuffed him, and transported him to the hospital.
After searching the vehicle, over 20 grams of marijuana was found in the trunk behind a carpeted panel, officers say. A mix of pills was also found in the center console.
Spartanburg County issued warrants for Scruggs, combined with past charges, for drug trafficking.
Scruggs charges include: driving under suspension, driving under the influence, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, possession of schedule I, II, III, narcotics, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry, possession of a stolen firearm, and several other charges.
