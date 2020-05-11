GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The US Marshals Service said they arrested a fugitive who left a Greenville County courtroom while on trial for cocaine trafficking offenses on March 25, 2011 when the trial was in recess and then never returned to court.
Marshals said Ryan Gomez was subsequently was found guilty in absentia and received a sealed sentence from the judge. Two bench warrants were also issued for his arrest.
US Marshals said they tracked down Gomez to an address in Miami, FL where he was been living under a fake name.
He was using the alias of Anthony Kuni for several years in Miami, living in a
residential high rise called the Opera Tower and driving a BMW 7 Series when he was arrested, investigators said.
“Wanted subjects who are on the run from law enforcement authorities should not assume that agencies are not continuing to focus the necessary resources to ensure their capture during the COVID-19 pandemic. The arrest of Ryan Gomez is a great example of the continued dedication of law enforcement in South Carolina and Florida,” United States Marshal Thomas Griffin said in a news release.
