GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - There is a list of numbers and donations in the book Todd Raugh flipped through on Wednesday and he wants to make sure he keeps up with it all.
This is part of his new life.
"You got to still live life in spite of what happened," Raugh said.
Life changed for him in January 2018 with a knock at his door.
"Went to the door and they said Nate and the kids had burned up in a fire," Raugh said.
Nate Raugh, his son, a former volunteer firefighter in Greenwood and Nate's three children- James, Jalissa, and Jordan- all died inside their home in McCormick.
"When we got there you know, there was nothing left...the house was completely down and everything was gone," he said.
It's the day he lost of part him.
Investigators say Todd Raugh's family died from carbon monoxide poisoning and the home went up in flames. He says his family didn't have a carbon monoxide detector to warn them.
"We can allow our valleys to become victories or we can allow it to take us down," he said.
He and firefighters with the Greenwood Fire Department along with the American Red Cross want to try and prevent it from happening again. In order to do that, they're hosting a fundraiser called the "Nate it Forward Benefit" to raise money for carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms.
"I live my life so he'd be proud of me- that's what I'm trying to do," Raugh said with tears in his eyes. Businesses throughout Greenwood County are donating, like Rush Heating & Cooling, Inc.
"It's probably very difficult to go through and anyway we can help, we definitely try to do so," Kayla Donn said. She's the service team leader at the family-owned business. Her grandfather founded the business more than 70 years ago.
"We do care and we do try to put a lot of heart and effort into everything that we do into our customer and our community," Donn said.
Not only did the company give a donation, they want to remind others to do what they can and posted a flier about the event in front of the business office.
It's how Todd Raugh feels too as he heads into a new chapter of his life.
The benefit will be held March 16 at Restoration Ministries in Greenwood from 11 - 4 p.m. There will be a hot dog plate sale, t-shirts for sale, a silent auction and a corn hole tournament.
Organizers are also encouraging those who need them to register for free smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors so firefighters can install them at a later date.
Raugh hopes to eventually create a foundation to continue to honor his family and help those affected by house fires.
