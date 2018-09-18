CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) A man who admitted to stabbing a Spartanburg County woman after he was accused of abducting a 4-year-old girl from the South Carolina coast and taking her to Alabama has pleaded guilty in federal court.
Thomas Lawton Evans initially pleaded not guilty in March but changed the plea Tuesday after being indicted for kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and transportation of a minor to engage in sexual activity.
The kidnapping occurred in February on St. John’s Island. The child’s mother was also assaulted in the abduction.
The girl was eventually found safe in Alabama. Evans was arrested after he was found in Mississippi
According to WCSC, Evans told investigators he had a fight with his girlfriend Sharon Nanette Hayden, of Boiling springs, and told investigators he stabbed her in the thigh. Evans believed she had wandered in the woods and died. Evans reportedly arrived in the Lowcountry in Hayden's car two days before the child was abducted.
Hayden's body has ever been found and Spartanburg County deputies are still investigating her disappearance. She was last seen around February 8.
Evans will face 30 years to life in prison when he is sentenced.
PREVIOUSLY - Authorities investigating possible Upstate connection to Lowcountry kidnapping case
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.