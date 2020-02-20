UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Jonesville man who pleaded guilty to a federal charge for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute back in December 2017 was sentenced on Wednesday, according to charging documents.
According to a Department of Justice news release, Cornelius Crawford was arrested in October 2016 after a traffic stop by Jonesville police. During the traffic stop, Crawford was accused of pointing a gun at the officer. When he was arrested, he was found with a bag containing digital scales and five “baggies” of cocaine.
Crawford was sentenced Wednesday to 200 months in federal prison followed by six years of supervised release.
