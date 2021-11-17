BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery has testified Arbery attacked him and grabbed his shotgun after he and two other white men pursued the 25-year-old Black man in their Georgia neighborhood. Travis McMichael’s testimony came as defense attorneys in the murder trial for the three white men opened their case by building on arguments that their clients were lawfully trying to stop burglaries in their neighborhood. McMichael said he followed Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, after his father came into their home in “almost a frantic state” and told him to “get your gun.” He said he believed Arbery was the same man he’d seen “creeping” outside a nearby unfinished house and that he might have broken in there.
