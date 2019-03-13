ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor David M. Stumbo said Wednesday a repeat offender who shot at an Abbeville County deputy during a traffic stop will spend the next 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in that case.
Mark Allen Simmons, 31, pleaded guilty as charged to attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime during the Wednesday plea hearing, and the judge sentenced Simmons to 30 years in prison.
Simmons fired a rifle at a deputy after the deputy pulled over Simmons’ vehicle along SC 28 in December 2017.
The shot struck the deputy’s patrol car. After firing the rifle, Simmons sped off and a chase ensued.
During that chase, Simmons took another shot at deputies as a passenger, Crystal Weaghington, took the wheel. Weaghington pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to a felony in February and agreed to testify against Simmons. She has not yet been sentenced.
Stumbo said Simmons nearly ran a school bus full of elementary-aged children off the road at one point. Thankfully, the bus driver avoided Simmons and no kids were hurt.
Abbeville County Sheriff Ray Watson issued this statement after the hearing.
“I am very glad that we were able to get this case resolved and get a dangerous individual off the streets for a long time. I hope that (Simmons) can get the help he needs while he is incarcerated so that he can be a better person in the future.”
Stumbo had this to add:
“Firing a weapon at an officer who is just doing his job will not be tolerated,” Solicitor Stumbo said. “If Deputy Wright had been struck and killed by the bullets from Mark Simmons gun, we would be seeking the death penalty. By the grace of God that did not happen and Deputy Wright is still daily serving and keeping Abbeville families safe. My staff and I will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our partners in law enforcement who man the thin blue line and keep our communities safe from violent criminals like Mark Simmons.”
PREVIOUSLY - Deputies: Man arrested after multiple shots fired at deputy, chase in Abbeville Co.
