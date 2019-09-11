GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor Barry Barnette said a judge sentenced a Gaffney man 65 years in prison Wednesday for shooting two people at a well-known downtown Gaffney restaurant.
Eddie J. Motts, 61, was found guilty of 2 counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after a three-day jury trial.
The judge issued the maximum sentence allowed under state law.
“Eddie Motts’ reckless actions could have easily taken a life,” Barnette said in a news release. “I’m thankful the victims survived and are making good progress in their recovery.”
The shooting occurred in March 2018 at Harold’s Restaurant on North Limestone Street.
Motts got into an argument with another customer in the restaurant and was asked to leave, He quickly returned with a gun and shot two people.
The restaurant owner was shot in the chest and the side. Another patron was shot in the leg.
Motts was still holding the gun when police arrived, and he later admitted to officers he intended to kill someone when he started shooting.
Both victims survived.
PREVIOUSLY - Police: Gaffney restaurant burglarized hours after owner shot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.