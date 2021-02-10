CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Barry Barnette said Wednesday a Chesnee man received a 10-year prison sentence and 5 years of probation after he admitted to driving under the influence of drugs when he caused a wreck that critically injured a woman.
Jeremy L. Moss, 36, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury. After the plea, the judge issued Moss a 15-year prison sentence that was suspended to 10 years of service and 5 years of probation, plus a $5,100 fine and $3,345 in restitution to the victim.
The wreck occurred on Oct. 19, 2020 when Barnette said Moss crossed the center line of Cooley Springs Road in a vehicle and hit a car traveling in the opposite direction.
A 37-year-old woman driving the other car had to be extricated from the vehicle and then taken to the hospital with a serious head injury, a broken femur and a spleen injury.
“This wreck was a life-changing experience for an innocent victim,” Assistant Solicitor Ben Sawyer said in a news release. “She had to learn to walk again during extensive rehabilitation. The victim lost her job, her medical insurance and her life insurance because she was unable to return to work in a timely manner.”
Moss was also taken to the hospital, where responding troopers noted his eyes were blood shot and his pupils were constricted. Troopers also saw needle marks on Moss’ skin. Blood and urine tests revealed that Moss tested positive for Methamphetamine, Amphetamine, Ketamine, Fentanyl, Hydromorphone, Xanax and Marijuana, Barnette said.
