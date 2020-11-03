SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Barry Barnette said Tuesday that a judge sentenced a Spartanburg man to a 20-year prison sentence and a $25,100 fine after Michael Travis Worthy admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol when he caused a deadly wreck.
Worthy, 32, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence with death and felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury.
Caleb Fant, an 18-year-old Spartanburg High School student, died from the injuries he suffered in the Oct. 14, 2019 crash on South Pine Street near Forest Avenue. Caleb’s brother, Emmanuel, also suffered a broken leg, a broken wrist and a head injury in the wreck.
The Fant brothers were standing in the road tending to disabled 2003 Nissan Pathfinder when Barnette said Worthy rear-ended the Pathfinder with his Nissan Altima. The crash threw Emmanuel off the right side of the road and Caleb was thrown into the other southbound lane of traffic. A third vehicle hit Caleb and the teen died at Spartanburg Medical Center a short time later.
Worthy’s blood alcohol level was .317 in a test conducted after the wreck, Barnette said.
The solicitor said the Pathfinder had its emergency flashers activated when the wreck occurred, and Worthy should have been able to see the vehicle from 2,175 feet away.
Worthy will serve 85 percent of the 20-year prison sentence before he is eligible for release.
Barnette said Worthy had a previous conviction for driving under the influence.
