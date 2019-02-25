ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A man who was charged after an officer-involved shooting in early 2018 has pleaded guilty to numerous charges.
According to District Attorney Todd Williams, Dayton Ray Rice pleaded guilty on Feb. 22, 2019 to one count each of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official; domestic violence protective order violation; possess a firearm in violation of a domestic violence protective order; assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill; and possession of weapon of mass destruction.
The judge sentenced rice to serve between 25 and 42 months in prison with credit for 362 days served.
On Feb. 1, 2018, Buncombe County deputies shot Rice after an encounter on Town Branch Road in Barnardsville.
A deputy encountered Rice walking on the road and Rice pointed a homemade shotgun, also known as a “zip gun” or a “slam gun.”
The deputy fired at Rice four times.
Investigators collected the deputy’s spent shell casings and five shotgun shells found near Rice.
When investigators interviewed Rice after the shooting, he spoke about how he constructed and planned to use the weapon. Rice claimed he was going to use the gun to hunt a panther.
