SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Spartanburg County deputies said a man who was shot when he reportedly lunged at deputies with a knife during an encounter at a motel is out of the hospital and behind bars, deputies said Monday.
The shooting happened on May 25 at the Caroline Inn and Suites on Hospitality Drive.
Deputies said they were called to investigate after a man, armed with a knife, reportedly attacked a motel worker after she asked him to leave a room.
Deputies said they searched the building and found the suspect, Ukaegbu Agbai Otisi of Gaffney in a room.
"Despite numerous verbal commands, the suspect refused to drop the knife, and at one point, he lunged at one of our deputies, resulting in 2 of the deputies firing their duty weapons in self-defense," Lt. Kevin Bobo said in a news release.
Otisi was taken to the hospital and has remained in the hospital until Monday when deputies said he was released and booked into the Detention Center on charges of Assault and Battery – Third Degree, Attempted Murder, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.
No deputies were hurt in the incident.
SLED is investigating the shooting.
