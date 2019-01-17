GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A judge has sentenced a Gaffney man to 30 years in prison for shooting a 10-year-old boy who was riding in the bed of a pickup truck.
The shooting happened in May of 2017.
A 10-year-old boy was riding in the bed of a sputtering truck that his stepfather and older brother were driving around their neighborhood to burn off what they thought was bad fuel in the vehicle.
After the truck made multiple passes in front of Allen C. Williams Jr.’s home on Evans Street, Williams grabbed a shotgun and fired at the truck, hitting the 10-year-old boy in the face and torso.
On Wednesday, a jury found Williams guilty of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, use of a firearm during a violent crime, and two counts of first-degree assault & battery.
Prosecutors said during the trial that deputies also found methamphetamine and crack cocaine inside Williams’ home.
Assistant Solicitor Matt Kendall told jurors he believed the presence of illegal drugs in Williams’ house was the likely reason Williams opened fire of the truck instead of calling 911.
“Allen Williams wasn’t ever provoked and there was no legal justification for the shooting,” Kendall said in a news release. “I’m thankful the young man was not more seriously injured.”
Williams’ prior criminal record included convictions for multiple drug offenses, third-degree assault & battery, third-degree assault and battery by mob, possession of non-ferrous metals, and petty larceny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.