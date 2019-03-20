NEBO, NC (FOX Carolina) – A McDowell County man has won $4 million playing a scratch off lottery game in North Carolina.
Officials with the NC Education Lottery said Larry Fitzgerald of Nebo is planning to buy his dream home after his big win.
“This feels like a dream come true,” Fitzgerald said in a news release. “I want to buy a house that has plenty of land so I have room to restore my classic cars.”
He made the life-changing purchase Monday evening at Samirs on Burma Road in Nebo.
The game he chose to play was the 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Fitzgerald said when he realized he won. “This is life changing. It feels good. Real good.”
He claimed the prize Tuesday in Raleigh and opted for the lump sum payment of $2.4 million.
After required state and federal tax withholdings, Fitzgerald took home more than $1.6 million.
