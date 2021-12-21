SOUTHERN PINES, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Southern Pines Police Department said a man with outstanding warrants who fled from police has been arrested.
The department said just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers saw Tyquan Markeez Graham driving a car without a driver's license and having outstanding criminal arrest warrants.
Police tried to stop Graham but he failed to stop and fled, according to the department. During the chase and before his arrest, Graham discarded a firearm from the car he was driving.
Graham was charged with the following:
- Speeding to elude arrest, felony
- Possession of firearm by a convicted felon
- Resisting a public officer
- Reckless driving to endanger
- Aggressive driving
- No operators license
Police said Graham was served with the following outstanding Orders for Arrest for prior charged where he failed to show up in court:
- (4) Possession of a firearm
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substances
- Assault by pointing a gun
- Discharging a firearm into an occupied property
- Injury to personal property
- Resisting a public officer
- Carrying a concealed weapon
We're told Graham appeared before a Moore County Magistrate and was remanded to the Moore County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond pending a hearing in Moore County Court.
