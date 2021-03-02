Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man who police said disappeared three weeks ago in Spartanburg has been found safe, according to Traci Fant with Freedom Fighters, a group that helped the missing man's family in the search.
According the the Spartanburg Police Department, Timothy Zane Clark, was reported missing on February 11. Officers say Clark lives with schizophrenia and did not have his medication.
Fant said on March 2 that Clark had been found and was safe.
