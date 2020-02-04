NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Newberry County Sheriff's Office announced that they, along with the Newberry Police Department and officers with SLED, made two arrests as a result of a nearly yearlong drug investigation.
Sheriff Lee Foster says an undercover operative purchased illegal substances from a home along Highway 219 just outside the City of Newberry.
Through information gathered during that purchase, as well as all evidence officials obtained throughout the last several months, Foster says on January 30, they were able to issue a search warrant on the residence.
Law enforcement officials discovered 15 grams of cocaine, 9 grams of Heroin, and 30 ecstasy pills. Though lab tests of the drugs are needed, deputies believe some of the drugs were laced with fentanyl.
A firearm was also located during the search.
As a result, two people were arrested and charged with various crimes. Kendrick Tremain Blackwell, 28, faces the following:
- 3 counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Trafficking Heroin
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Ecstasy
- Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime*
Also charged was Lyeshia Lashawn Sims, 29. She was charged with Trafficking Cocaine and Trafficking Heroin.
“There is a direct link between the drugs and firearms in our community and the violence that has plagued us of late,” said Sheriff Foster. “We are in the community working hard and, in some cases, actually going door to door seeking information to take these violent offenders, drugs, and weapons off the street.”
Anyone with information on violent crimes, drugs, or any sort of criminal activity in Newberry County is encouraged to reach out to the Sheriff's Office at (803) 321-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
*Trafficking illegal drugs in South Carolina considered a violent crime.
MORE NEWS:
Warrant: Suspect accused of shooting Anderson Co. man in the face, killing him
Councilman to introduce resolution to protect Greenville Co. residents' Second Amendment rights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.