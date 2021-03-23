SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Spartanburg Police Department said a man and woman have been charged after a carjacking incident.
According to the police department, officers responded to the Lowe's on Blackstock Road. Upon arrival, a first victim said he was approached by a male and female with a gun however the victim was able to drive off.
Police then said a second victim told them the duo came up to him, removed him from his car and took off with it. The second victim was taken to the hospital for injuries and was later released.
Law enforcement in surrounding areas were told to be on the lookout for two suspects. Police said the couple was located in Blacksburg, taken into custody, and are now being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
The Spartanburg Police Department said Thursday that charges had been filed against Travis Lee Smith and Elizabeth Dawn Green.
Smith is charged with carjacking (two counts), and possession of weapon during a violent crime (two counts). Smith was being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center as of Thrusday, police said.
Green was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to felony. She was not in custody as of Thursday morning.
