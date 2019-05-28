UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Union County Sheriff's Office announced a man and woman are facing several charges after a search warrant found they were selling illegal drugs in a home on Buffalo-West Springs Highway.
A press release says that members of the Sheriff's Office Special Response Team, along with Narcotic Investigators, executed the search warrant on May 24 after becoming aware that the occupants of the home may be selling illegal drugs.
Sheriff David Taylor said officials used a "distraction"device prior to entering the home, as they learned the male suspect had a history of being associated with firearms in addition to having a past criminal record.
Once inside the home, officials located Frederick Lamar Young and Raquel Dawn McKinney. They were taken into custody and detained.
Then, officials began searching the home based on the search warrant.
Throughout the search, deputies discovered various drugs, weapons and US currency.
Sheriff Taylor says the following was located inside the home:
- $14,298 in cash
- 785 units of ecstasy
- 47 grams of Heroin
- 10 grams of "Crack" cocaine
- 247 grams of marijuana
- 198 grams of cocaine
One firearm was also seized during the search. It was reported stolen from Spartanburg County.
Young and McKinney were arrested as a result of the search, transported to the Union Count Jail, and charged accordingly.
Young, 33, faces the following charges:
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of stolen firearm
- Trafficking of ecstasy, Heroin, "Crack" cocaine, and cocaine
- Possession with intent to to distribute marijuana
- Possession of a firearm while trafficking cocaine, "Crack" cocaine, heroin, and ecstasy
McKinney, 29, faces similar charges. Hers include:
- Possession of stolen firearm
- Trafficking of ecstasy, Heroin, "Crack" cocaine, cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession of a firearm while trafficking cocaine, "Crack" cocaine, heroin, and ecstasy
"We take these types of crimes very seriously, and will not stand by and allow people to sell drugs," Sheriff Taylor said.
MORE NEWS:
School district: 2 North Buncombe grads killed in weekend ATV accident, middle school student also injured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.