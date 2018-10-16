GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County deputies said a restaurant customer has been charged after he reportedly stabbed a restaurant worker Monday night.
The sheriff's office said deputies responded to Sr. Salsa's on Woodruff Road just before 8 p.m.
Deputies said two people were taken to the hospital.
An investigation revealed the stabbing stemmed from an argument between James Edward Lowery Jr., 26, and a staff member over a food order. During the course of the argument, deputies said Lowery stabbed the victim.
Deputies said Lowery was also struck and suffered injuries which were determined to be the result of the victim defending himself.
Both the victim and Lowery suffered non-life threatening injuries and were hospitalized.
Deputies said Tuesday Lowery had been arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during violent crime.
Warrants state a witness overheard Lowery state he was "going to kill" the victim before the stabbing.
The manager working Tuesday morning identified the victim as the restaurant owner. She said the owner stepped in to help another employee because Lowery was giving her a hard time.
The manager said Lowery "had two margaritas and snapped." She said the owner was stabbed three times during the scuffle. The owner was recovering well as of Tuesday morning, the manager said.
The restaurant was closed Tuesday as workers cleaned up after . A sign on the door said the business would reopen Wednesday.
Upon his release from the hospital, Lowery was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.