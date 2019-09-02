DARE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) North Carolina officials have issued a mandatory evacuation for the Outer Banks as the state prepares for the potential landfall of Hurricane Dorian.
Right now, officials in Dare County say all visitors in their area will be ordered to evacuate Tuesday around noon. All other residents will be asked to leave starting 6 a.m. Wednesday.
A mandatory evacuation has been issued for all Dare County visitors beginning Tuesday, September 3 at 12:00 p.m. A mandatory evacuation order for all Dare County residents becomes effective at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4. https://t.co/iX6Omtl9tv #OBX #OuterBanks— Dare County EM (@DareCountyEM) September 2, 2019
Other evacuations may be necessary, as the storm has already altered course several times since forming. Its current track shows it brushing against the Outer Banks.
In the meantime, NC officials say they're prepared with shelters and supplies.
