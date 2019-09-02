How Hurricane Dorian is impacting travelers

Hurricane Dorian, the strongest storm to hit the planet so far this year, has swept into the Bahamas, leaving many travelers among those affected.

DARE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) North Carolina officials have issued a mandatory evacuation for the Outer Banks as the state prepares for the potential landfall of Hurricane Dorian. 

Right now, officials in Dare County say all visitors in their area will be ordered to evacuate Tuesday around noon. All other residents will be asked to leave starting 6 a.m. Wednesday. 

Other evacuations may be necessary, as the storm has already altered course several times since forming. Its current track shows it brushing against the Outer Banks.

In the meantime, NC officials say they're prepared with shelters and supplies. 

