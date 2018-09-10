Hatteras Island, NC (FOX Carolina) – The NC Department of Emergency Management said that a mandatory evacuation order for all visitors and residents on Hatteras Island will go into effect Monday at noon.
A mandatory evacuation for residents and visitors in other areas of Dare County will also go into effect Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Areas along the North Carolina coast are bracing for Hurricane Florence, which strengthened to a Category 3 storm Monday morning.
