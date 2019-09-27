ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor David Wagner said a hearing has been scheduled in the case of Jesse Osborne, the teen who pleaded guilty to killing his father and then driving to Townville Elementary School and carrying out a deadly school shooting.
Osborne pleaded guilty in December 2018 to t wo counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.
On Sep. 28, 2016, Osborne shot and killed his father, Jeffrey Osborne, before driving to the school and opening fire. Jacob Hall, 6, was wounded in the shooting and died three days later. Two other students and a teacher were wounded by the gunfire. The teen used the same .40 caliber handgun in both shootings.
Osborne has not yet been formally sentenced.
Wagner said after the guilty plea that another hearing must take place first to determine the "mitigating circumstances of youth" in cases involving juvenile offenders before a sentence will be handed down.
"This type of hearing is mandatory for any juvenile offender who is facing a potential life sentence," Wagner's office stated in an email. "They are held pursuant to the South Carolina Supreme Court case Aiken v. Byars ... which extended the U.S. Supreme Court decision of Miller v. Alabama."
Wagner’s office stated Friday the hearing will be on November 11.
Osborne faces a minimum of 30 years in prison on each murder count and a maximum of life in prison without parole.
