CHESTER COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Chester County Sheriff's Office said Tyler Terry is now in custody after a weeklong manhunt.
According to deputies, at sunrise Monday morning, more than 300 law enforcement officers from cities, counties, state, and federal agencies initiated a perimeter search in an area near Highway 9 and Highway 99.
Deputies said access along Highway 9 will be limited and traffic between Beaver Dam Road and Highway 9 on Richburg Road will be blocked until further notice.
The sheriff's office said that parts of the area are closed. Residents were asked to lock their doors, secure their firearms, stay inside and report any suspicious activity to 888-274-6372 or 877-409-4321, or 911.
Officials said Tyler Terry is to be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.
In a tweet, deputies announced at 10:40 a.m. that Tyler Terry has been taken into custody. No shots were fired from either party and everyone, including Terry, is safe.
(1) comment
Shoot on sight.
