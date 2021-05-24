CHESTER COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Chester County Sheriff's Office said Tyler Terry is now in custody after a weeklong manhunt.
According to deputies, at sunrise Monday morning, more than 300 law enforcement officers from cities, counties, state, and federal agencies initiated a perimeter search in an area near Highway 9 and Highway 99.
In a tweet, deputies announced at 10:40 a.m. that Tyler Terry has been taken into custody. No shots were fired from either party and everyone, including Terry, is safe. Photos of Terry after his arrest can be seen below.
Wanted suspect Tyler Terry captured after a massive manhunt in Chester County (Chester County Sheriff's Office, May 24, 2021)
