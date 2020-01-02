Yancey County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in North Carolina are warning residents to be on the lookout for a man they say escaped from a Tennessee sheriff's office.
According to deputies in Yancey County, a manhunt is underway for Christopher Saulps, a fugitive they say escaped the Unicoi County Sheriff's Office Wednesday night and is believed to have possibly crossed into Yancey County.
Saulps is described as having dark hair, standing 6'4" tall, with brown eyes.
Deputies say if you live in the 19 west area of Yancey County near the Tennessee state line to make sure your vehicle keys are secured and doors to your home are locked.
