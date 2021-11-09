COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Supreme Court justices are questioning whether a prosecutor offered to show photos of five dead children to a jury to unfairly upset them so they would sentence the killer to death.
The high court heard 39-year-old Timothy Jones' request to overturn his murder convictions and death sentence on Tuesday.
Jones killed his children in their Lexington home in 2014. The photos of the children were taken after their bodies were discovered in trash bags days later.
They say prosecutors waited until the last moments of the case to shock jurors. Solicitor Rick Hubbard says he gave jurors a choice to view the photos to not hurt them.
