LAKE HARTWELL, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man has been reunited with his wedding band in the Stone Creek Cove Community after he lost it in Lake Hartwell one and a half years ago thanks to a diver.
According to the diver Jeremy David Robinson, Fred and Eileen Mendyka reached out to him to see if he could possibly help them recover Fred's wedding band, he lost more than a year ago. Eileen said Fred had worn the band for over 40 years. Robinson said he agreed to help them and took a dive in Lake Hartwell Tuesday night.
Robinson said he used a Garrett Pin Pointer that he wrapped in two zip-lock bags to help him in the dive. He said after about 30 minutes he found the wedding band and dug it out of the muck with his hands.
Robinson said he still can't believe he found the ring after all this time.
"This made me think of my dad tonight" said Robinson. "He taught me everything I know about diving. He also taught me to never give up. Tonight, it paid off. My parents would have been proud tonight. Maybe they were looking down on me tonight."
