GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Kostwein announced plans to open it's first U.S. facility in Greenville and will create 95 new jobs in the area.
The high-tech machine manufacturer said it's first U.S. facility, located at 500 Hartness Drive in Greenville, will increase the company's manufacturing capabilities.
Kostwein Group CEO Hans Kostwein said, “Kostwein is a family company with a 100-year history acting in the build-to-print business. We are proud that our customers are world market leaders in the different fields of machine production. Our headquarters is in Austria, and we have production facilities in Croatia and India – totaling 1,200 employees in the group. We are glad to announce that we are growing our global production footprint with the manufacturing facility in Greenville County.”
The new facility is expected to be completed in March of this year.
