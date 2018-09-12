(FOX Carolina) - Some Upstate high schools are moving their Friday night football games due to hurricane Florence.
Walhalla High School announced Wednesday that their football game against Powdersville is rescheduled for Thursday. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Walhalla.
Anderson District Five said the the T.L. Hanna varsity football game will be played Thursday at 7 p.m. The Westside varsity football will play Thursday at 7:30. All extracurricular activities Friday and Saturday have been canceled.
Byrnes High School announced that the Byrnes at Spartanburg football game will kick at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Spartanburg District 3 announced Wednesday that its football games have been moved up one day:
- 8th grade at Chesnee, Wednesday at 5 p.m.
- JV will be Wedsnesday at 6:30 p.m. at Broome
- 7th grade at Broome Thursday at 5 p.m.
- Varsity gameThursday 6:30 p.m. at Eastside
The following games have also been moved to an earlier time due to Florence.
- West Oak @ S. Joseph's – 7 p.m. Thursday
- Seneca @ Palmetto – 7 p.m. Thursday
- Pendleton @ BHP – 7 p.m. Thursday
- Liberty @ Carolina Academy – 7 p.m. Thursday
- Ninety Six @ Mid Carolina – 7 p.m. Thursday
- Great Falls @ Dixie – 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Broome @ Eastside – 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Berea @ Pickens – 7 p.m. Thursday
- Carolina Christian @ Blacksburg- 7 p.m. Thursday at Brumbach Stadium
- Blue Ridge @ Traveler's Rest - 6:30 p.m. Thursday
- Boiling Springs @ Riverside - 6:30 p.m. Thursday
- Chapman @ Woodruff - 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Landrum @ Chesnee - 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Christ Church @ Southside - 6:30 p.m. Thursday
- Wren @ Clinton - 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Daniel @ Ridge View - CANCELED
- Hillcrest @ Dorman – 7:30 p.m. Thursday *Game of the Week*
- Easley @ Westside - 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Mauldin @ Gaffney - 7 p.m. Thursday
- Union County @ Greer - 6:30 p.m. Thursday
- JL Mann @ TL Hanna - 7 p.m. Thursday
- Greenville @ South Pointe – 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
- Greenwood @ Woodmont - 6:30 p.m. Thursday
- Emerald @ Strom Thurmond - 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Augusta
- Byrnes @ Spartanburg - 7 p.m. Thursday
- Wade Hampton @ Laurens - 7 p.m. Thursday
- McCormick @ EAU Claire - PPD
- Powdersville @ Walhalla - 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Camdem Military @ Ware Shoals - 6 p.m. Monday
Please advise us of any school sports schedule changes by emailing foxcarolinanews@foxcarolina.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.