GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Many parents have been voicing their frustration over the South Carolina High School League's decision to not allow spectators at this year's wresting state championship.
On Wednesday, SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton shared that the decision for no spectators at the championship was made by the executive committee back in October of 2020.
The commissioner said the difference between this event and other sporting events such as competitive cheer and the basketball state championships comes down to the number of communities involved. When you have more than two communities getting involved, it's an increase opportunity for the virus to spread.
"It's a sad situation that we are having to go through this but we gave our kids an opportunity to compete. That was the goal from the very beginning. It's all about them," said the commissioner.
