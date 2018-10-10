GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Several local school districts have announced they will be closed or will operate on delay on Thursday.
Greenville County Schools, the state's largest school district, will be closed, along with all of the school districts in Spartanburg County. Laurens Districts 55 & 56, Union County Schools, Newberry County Schools, Abbeville County Schools, Ware Shoals District 51, Greenwood Districts 50 & 52, Elbert County Schools, Hart County Schools and Cherokee County Schools are all closed on Thursday.
Anderson District 3 will operate on a two-hour delay, while Anderson District 5 will have an e-learning day.
To see a complete list of closings, click here: https://www.foxcarolina.com/weather/closings/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.