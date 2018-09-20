Ocracoke, NC (FOX Carolina) - Many of the wild horses on North Carolina’s outer banks are safe and accounted for after Hurricane Florence.
According to People magazine, the storm did not impact that part of the state as much as forecasters originally thought.
Officials from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Foundation for Shackleford Horses, and the Rachel Carson Reserve posted updates since the storm saying the animals weathered the storm.
The National Park Service said the Ocracoke ponies are safe and that the pony pen on the island did not sustain any damage from Hurricane Florence.
