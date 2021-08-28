WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of voting rights advocates are rallying across the country Saturday to call for sweeping protections against a further erosion of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The rally comes as some states move aggressively to pass laws that critics say would make it harder to vote, particularly for voters of color. Even as protesters push for stronger protections, Republican lawmakers in Texas are on the brink of passing an overhaul of its voting laws Those changes include restrictions on voting by mail, limits on when voters can cast ballots and other measures that Republicans say will improve the integrity of its elections.
