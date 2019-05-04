SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Xtra Inch, in conjunction with the First ChoiceSM Medicaid health plan, will hold its First Choice Fit® Marcus Lattimore youth football camp in Spartanburg, S.C., for boys and girls ages 5-12 on Saturday, May 4, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
The camp takes place at Stewart Park, Beacon Street, in Spartanburg, SC, 29306. Another camp will be held in Columbia on May 11. Details are available at www.selecthealthofsc.com.
The camps are offered free of charge to all participants. First Choice Fit camps also feature a community health fair open to the public with no cost to attend. Health screenings will also be offered as part of the camps.
Advance registration is required for the camps and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. To provide a quality, one-on-one experience, each camp is limited to 125 participants.
First Choice plan members may call 1-888-676-9588 for express registration. All others may register at www.marcuslattimore.com.
First Choice by Select Health of South Carolina has helped South Carolina children stay healthy for more than 20 years. Since 2013, we have made fitness fun with First Choice Fit. This program has helped hundreds of young First Choice members and South Carolina kids improve their health through education and fun activities. Being First Choice Fit means eating right, being active, and seeing your doctor — even if you have not been sick. This year, there are more fun programs and events than ever to help South Carolina’s kids be First Choice Fit.
New to First Choice Fit this year are our health heroes, FIT Boy and FIT Girl. These heroes help children stay healthy while fighting off germs, and getting couch potatoes to be more active. Members can follow along with their adventures in activity books and games. Kids can commit to being First Choice Fit by eating healthy food, staying active, and getting their annual well visits. They can even show their pride by posting a selfie of themselves being healthy with #FirstChoiceFit, with their parent or guardian’s permission.
“First Choice Fit camps improve football skills in a positive and encouraging environment while also challenging youth to develop as individuals,” said USC Gamecocks director of player development for life skills (and former running back) Marcus Lattimore.
“Good health, strong values, dignity, and respect are the keys to success on and off the field.”
“Being First Choice Fit means eating right, being active, and seeing a doctor every year for checkups even when feeling well,” said Courtnay Thompson, market president at Select Health.
“By encouraging more children to get well visits each year and teaching about preventive care, Marcus and First Choice Fit are helping to keep our state’s children even healthier for life.”
