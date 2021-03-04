COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina's Attorney General's Office announced the arrest of a 21-year-old Greenville County man on charges relating to the sexual exploitation of minors.
According to a release from the Attorney General's Office, investigators from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office arrested Hunter Dale Moore of Marietta, South Carolina on Wednesday.
Investigators say that Moore distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material. The Attorney General's Office says that Moore is charged with 10 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which could carry up to 10 years of prison on each count.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office, according to the release.
