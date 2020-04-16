MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It's been days of heartbreak for Twronda Sassard. One by one she is packing up her home of thirty years, taking anything that can be savaged.
"It's overwhelming because I raised my two boys here," Sassard said. "They're in their thirties now. It's hard because you don't know where to start. You don't know where to turn or to do anything."
Her beloved home is now condemned.
She said early Monday morning she and her boyfriend were asleep in bed when she was woken up by a loud crash.
"Then I felt a tree limb hit me and water and mud," Sassard said.
She had to push through a large tree that was blocking the way out, so they broke off tree limbs in order to escape.
Once they found their way to the street, they had just one single bar of cell service to call 9-1-1.
"It would be very beneficial to have a warning system here because we don't have cell towers up here," Sassard said. "So you don't get service and you can't use your phone unless you go to a specific spot."
Right now, there aren't warning systems in place in the Marietta community, but it's something the Greenville County Council is looking into.
"It's important that people have adequate warning because when you're in the bed asleep you're not really paying attention to the television," said county councilman Joe Dill.
Now, he's looking into getting funding to get a warning system, especially for those in areas with no service.
"What we're working on is trying to get some state money and some county money to try to put in a system," Dill said.
It wouldn't have saved Sassard's home, but a warning could have give her time to get to a safe place.
"The first day I just sat here and cried because I couldn't find something to clean up," she said. "I wanted to clean up just to get something started."
The council is still in the early stages and said they are trying to get things started by finding funding so that a warning system can be installed.
