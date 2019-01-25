(FOX Carolina) -- Federal employees, who are eligible, were being donated medical cannabis by a California based marijuana marketplace called BudTrader during the long government shutdown.
In a Facebook post yesterday, BudTrader announced it would donate the allowable, legal limit according to California adult use rules and regulations "to help you ease your suffering in this difficult time."
The donations are confidential. No details are known if the special is still going, after the announcement of the government shutdown ending came today.
For more information, visit BudTrader.com or email support@budtrader.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.