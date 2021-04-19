PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina)- It was a special week in more ways than one for a marine in Pelzer.
Sergeant Michael Vanderwarker received a mortgage free home that was donated by the Veteran's Association of Real Estate Professionals in partnership with Bank of America, according to a press release.
After being presented with the keys to his home, Sergeant Vanderwarker then proposed to his longtime girlfriend, which she accepted.
The release says that Sergeant Vanderwarker served in the Marine Corps for 13 years until 2018 when he was honorably discharged.
Bank of America Upstate President Stacy Brandon released a statement on Sergeant Vanderwarker's new home in the release.
“We remain staunchly supportive of veterans, service members and their families who have contributed so much to our communities and our country...It’s a tremendous honor to welcome Sergeant Vanderwarker and his family home to Pelzer, thanks to our partnership with VAREP.”
MORE NEWS: NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity successfully completed its historic first flight
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.