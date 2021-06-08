PARRIS ISLAND, SC (FOX CAROLINA)- A Marine passed away during a training exercise known as "The Crucible" on Parris Island, the Marin Corps recruit training location in South Carolina, according to the military base.
According to a Facebook post from the official Parris Island Marine Corp Depot page, the man that died was identified as Private First Class Dalton Seals.
The incident occurred on Friday, according to the Facebook post.
The military base says that Seals' cause of death is currently under investigation.
