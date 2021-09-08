MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - A man has been arrested on sex crime charges involving a child, according to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said 40-year-old Matthew Hughes of Marion was arrested by Detective Jesse Hicks on taking indecent liberties with a child charges.
The department mentioned the investigation showed Hughes had inappropriate sexual contact with an underage female acquaintance.
