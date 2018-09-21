MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Marion police need your help in solving a larceny case that has left a business short on cash.
Officers say someone broke into the Kwik Kar Wash at 135 Railroad street between 9 p.m. on September 9 and 7 a.m. the following morning.
The offender entered a supply room and damaged a coin changer, taking off with an undisclosed amount of money.
If you have information, contact the Marion Police Department by calling or texting (828) 652-5205. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (828) 65-CRIME.
