MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department said an officer was injured during a crash along NC-226 in Mitchell County on Monday morning.
Chief Allen Lawrence said Officer Breanna Toney was driving a Marion Police Department patrol vehicle when the crash occurred. Following the wreck, Toney was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center. According to Lawrence, She underwent surgery to repair several lower body injuries. He added that she also sustained several broken ribs and other upper body injuries during the crash. Toney will remain at the hospital for an extended stay and may require rehabilitation. However, she is expected to make a full recovery.
North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said they responded to the crash at around 6:14 a.m. According to troopers, the other driver went over the center line while going through a curve and struck Toney's vehicle. That driver was charged with Left of Center following the crash.
According to Lawrence, Toney's car caught on fire following the crash and she was unable to get out. Lawrence said a nearby citizen then went to Toney's car, forced the door open and pulled her to safety.
