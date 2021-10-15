MARION, NC (FOX Carolina)- Officers seized multiple items when they executed a narcotics search warrant this morning, said the Marion Police Department.
Officers said the Narcotics Task Force executed the search warrant at a residence along West Seagal Street on Friday. The Narcotics Task Force includes law enforcement officers from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, the Marion Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.
During their search, officers said they seized illegal narcotics, a firearm, and an undisclosed amount of money. 51-year-old Yusef Shakuur was charged with the following in connection to the search:
- Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver MethamphetamineFelony
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Misdemeanor Possession of Sch II
- Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Oxycotin
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Maintain Dwelling for Sale and Use of Narcotics
Shakuur was taken to the McDowell County Jail and given a $55,000 bond.
