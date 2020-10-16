MARION, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Marion Police department announced details of an incident involving attempted use of counterfeit checks at a local business earlier today.
Police say that the event occurred as Alivas Multiservices in Marion. According to a release, the owner of Alivas explained that four males entered the store and attempted to cash counterfeit checks, one worth in excess of $800.00.
The check was found to be counterfeit when the owner of Alivas called the company listed on the check. Upon the discovery, police say the owner confronted the four males who then fled the business.
According to the release, the owner of the business fired multiple shots in the air with a handgun to attempt to stop the suspects, but was apparently unsuccessful.
The owner then proceeded to contact the police who were able to find two of the suspects. The release says they are currently being interviewed by Marion Police investigators, but police are still working to find the other two.
According to police, the owner of the business said that he never observed a weapon from any suspects.
