Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - As Walmart moves to shift the job description for store greeters, many employees with disabilities have been faced with possibly losing their job.
In Marion, NC one such employee, who has worked at Walmart for the last 17 years, was faced with a similar situation.
But on Thursday, the Marion Walmart announced on their Facebook page that Jay Melton had accepted a position at the store as a self-checkout host.
The store said Jay is well known throughout the community and are excited to be able to help Jay transition to his new position.
